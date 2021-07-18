Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Update

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HYHDF remained flat at $$0.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,670. Sixty Six Capital has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12.

Get Sixty Six Capital alerts:

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.