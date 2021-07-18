Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Update

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
HYHDF remained flat at $$0.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,670. Sixty Six Capital has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12.
About Sixty Six Capital
