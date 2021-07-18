Skycoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.41 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002462 BTC on major exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $884,504.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00101812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00148649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,692.59 or 0.99892913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.