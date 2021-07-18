Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,173,800 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 1,137,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,434.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SWDHF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26. Skyworth Group has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.27.
About Skyworth Group
