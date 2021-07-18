Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,173,800 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 1,137,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,434.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SWDHF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26. Skyworth Group has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

