SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLR Senior Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

SUNS opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.41. SLR Senior Investment has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. Analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 3.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 32.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 9.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

