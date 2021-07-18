SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $246.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

