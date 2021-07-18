Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 14,050.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,858 shares of company stock worth $23,515,288. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

SMAR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,156. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

