Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Trading Down 2% Following Insider Selling

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $70.99 and last traded at $70.99. Approximately 30 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,155,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.41.

Specifically, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 207,106 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $623,389.06. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,739.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,858 shares of company stock worth $23,515,288 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.14.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after buying an additional 1,433,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $92,803,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Smartsheet by 210.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $72,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

