Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Shares Sold by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,018 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,137,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $26,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

