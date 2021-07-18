Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Short Interest Update

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the June 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Solar Enertech stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. Solar Enertech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Solar Enertech Company Profile

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls.

