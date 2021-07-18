Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

