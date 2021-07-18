Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 54,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,481,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,991 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 423,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 393.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

