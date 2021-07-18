Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dumac Inc.

Dumac Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper accounts for 0.3% of Dumac Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dumac Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

