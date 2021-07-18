Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 46.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 38.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.