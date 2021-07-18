SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,310 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

SP opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

SP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

