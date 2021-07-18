Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Short Interest Down 65.9% in June

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the June 15th total of 171,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TMTS stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Spartacus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,272,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,970,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

