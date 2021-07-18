SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,259 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $66,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,549,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,605,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $476.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.