SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Down 1%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 11,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 46,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$39.27 million and a PE ratio of -11.95.

SRG Mining Company Profile (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

