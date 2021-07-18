srnArt Gallery Price Down 27.4% Over Last 7 Days (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $589,770.84 and approximately $10,252.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00104719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00147685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,715.07 or 0.99943052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using US dollars.

