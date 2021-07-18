SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSAAY. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

SSAAY opened at $2.68 on Friday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.