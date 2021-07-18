SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 310.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,560 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 125,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

