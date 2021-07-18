SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 149,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,526,539 shares.The stock last traded at $16.11 and had previously closed at $16.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

