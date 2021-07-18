Stafi Hits Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Stafi has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Stafi has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00034623 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00245624 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001602 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars.

