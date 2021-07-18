Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,427 shares during the period. Stamps.com accounts for 2.2% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Stamps.com worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $324.02 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $325.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.42, for a total value of $529,071.52. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,711 shares of company stock worth $52,441,101. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

