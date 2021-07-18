Starboard Value Acquisition (NASDAQ:SVAC) versus TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Head to Head Contrast

Starboard Value Acquisition (NASDAQ:SVAC) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Starboard Value Acquisition and TrueCar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starboard Value Acquisition N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A TrueCar $278.68 million 1.90 $76.54 million ($0.19) -28.26

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than Starboard Value Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Starboard Value Acquisition and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starboard Value Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A TrueCar 0 3 4 0 2.57

TrueCar has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.04%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Starboard Value Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Starboard Value Acquisition and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starboard Value Acquisition N/A N/A N/A TrueCar 29.72% -2.40% -1.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TrueCar beats Starboard Value Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starboard Value Acquisition

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. Further, the company customizes and operates its platform for financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.