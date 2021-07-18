Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPLP traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $29.50. 23,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,359. Steel Partners has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $32.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 15,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,124. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

