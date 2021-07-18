Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 903 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $22.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $588.48. 1,353,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,402. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $625.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.38 per share, with a total value of $147,316.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

