Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,217 shares of company stock valued at $63,099,551. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded up $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,272. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.71.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

