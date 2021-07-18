Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,194 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.3% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.30.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,268,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.55. The stock has a market cap of $346.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.08 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.