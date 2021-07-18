Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,141,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,677. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.