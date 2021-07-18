Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sergey Brin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $311,347.43. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,701 shares of company stock worth $165,854,536. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,527.00.

Alphabet stock traded up $11.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,636.91. 743,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,659.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,475.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

