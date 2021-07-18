Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,682 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5,469.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period.

MBB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.45. 972,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.29. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

