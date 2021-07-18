Stenprop Limited (LON:STP) Insider James Beaumont Sells 12,667 Shares

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP) insider James Beaumont sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £20,013.86 ($26,148.24).

STP stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.04. The firm has a market cap of £468.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.76. Stenprop Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.38 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Stenprop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

