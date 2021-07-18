Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) EVP Sells $1,848,302.19 in Stock

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 24,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $1,848,302.19.
NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.46. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
