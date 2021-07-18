Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) EVP Sells $1,848,302.19 in Stock

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 24,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $1,848,302.19.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.46. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,459,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Stericycle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,457 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

