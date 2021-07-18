Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,492 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after acquiring an additional 376,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,407,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $17.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

