Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HELE. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,910,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,909 shares of company stock worth $2,508,633 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $216.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

