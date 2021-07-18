Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.52% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares during the last quarter.

AADR opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $68.29.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

