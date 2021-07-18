Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Insperity by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

NYSE:NSP opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,583. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSP. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.