Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.29 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,209,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after buying an additional 2,508,951 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

