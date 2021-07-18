Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 10,501 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 134.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.63.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

