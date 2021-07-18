Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Quotient Call Options (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,314 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,081% compared to the average volume of 74 call options.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quotient in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quotient during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quotient during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quotient by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Quotient by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTNT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.38. 828,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $343.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.