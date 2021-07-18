Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STOK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,507. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.14. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

