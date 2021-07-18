StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $62.66 on Friday. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles M. Lyon sold 16,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $1,116,806.90. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,602 shares of company stock worth $2,870,358. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

