StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.18. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, VP Charles M. Lyon sold 16,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $1,116,806.90. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,602 shares of company stock worth $2,870,358. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

