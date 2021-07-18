StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

SNEX stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.18. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles M. Lyon sold 16,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $1,116,806.90. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,358. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

