Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Up 45.2% in June

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,275,600 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 878,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SREDF remained flat at $$9.17 during trading on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

