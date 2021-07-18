Susquehanna Bancshares Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $360.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.30.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $294.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $346.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a one year low of $169.08 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

