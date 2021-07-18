Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $35.94 on Friday. Symrise has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $36.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYIEY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

