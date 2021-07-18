Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.04

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.04 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 40569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

