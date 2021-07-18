Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYIEY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Symrise from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.81. Symrise has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $36.04.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

