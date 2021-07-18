Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,301,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

